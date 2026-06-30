Booker T has revealed the reason behind his recent absence from WWE NXT commentary, assuring fans that the situation is not related to his health.

The WWE Hall of Famer has been away from the announce desk for the past few weeks, with Corey Graves and later Wade Barrett filling in alongside Vic Joseph. Booker also missed Tuesday night’s NXT Great American Bash.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast (see video below), Booker explained that family responsibilities required him to step away from work.

“I’m the youngest of eight. When something happens in the family, family comes first,” he said. “Everything stops. I always said, being the youngest in the family, it’s my responsibility to make sure I step up and be there at all time.”

Booker went on to clarify that he has simply been focused on personal family matters and emphasized that he is doing well physically.

“For me, I’ve been dealing with family stuff and I had to take a step back and deal with it,” he continued. “I can’t deal with things and work at the same time. That’s all it’s been. I feel good; I’m perfectly fine; my health is great. I’m getting back to work on Tuesday.”

Booker added that he’s looking forward to returning to the broadcast booth alongside Vic Joseph and getting back to calling the action while watching the next generation of NXT talent continue to develop.

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