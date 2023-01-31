Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about how his Royal Rumble appearance came about as he was told the news during the Kickoff Show.

Booker said, “I want to thank everybody in the arena at the Alamodome for showing the old man some love. It was off the chains. It was electrifying. It was pandemonium. It was unbelievable. I got to thank all of those guys that were in the Royal Rumble for just letting me participate in getting to go back and see what that feels like just one more time and just walk that aisle. I must say it was an awesome, awesome time.” “I was sitting at the table at the kickoff show and I got a text message. It was the invite telling me, ‘Book, you’re in the Rumble.’ I’m old school. I went down in the Winnebago. Something told me to bring your gear. Make sure you are ready just so you don’t have to get ready. Stay ready, and boom, there it was. The text message came through, and I said, ‘Okay, here we go’. I think Rey (Mysterio) went down and I think they had to fill that spot.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription