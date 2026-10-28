Booker T has opened up about a backstage confrontation with Fit Finlay that nearly turned physical during their time working together.

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer recalled the incident during a recent episode of his “Hall of Fame” podcast, explaining how a particularly stiff kick from Finlay led to him issuing a warning to the veteran wrestler.

Known for his hard-hitting in-ring style, Finlay had a reputation for working stiff throughout his career. Booker explained that he generally had no problem with that approach, provided his opponents were careful about where their strikes landed.

During one particular match, however, Finlay delivered a kick that caught Booker directly in the kidney area, leaving him in considerable pain.

“I didn’t mind stiff, but I needed safe at the same time. And I remember working a match with Fit Finlay, and he snapped me and kicked me in the back, but he caught me in the kidney area. Man, it really hurt, man. It really, really hurt,” Booker recalled.

The incident bothered Booker enough that he decided to confront Finlay after the match, making it clear that another similar kick would result in a physical altercation backstage.

“I remember telling him when he came back through the curtain, I said, ‘Bro, kick me like that again, we’re going to be fighting next time when you come back through the curtain.'”

According to Booker, the warning was effective, as Finlay never delivered another kick like that to him. He also acknowledged that he wasn’t entirely innocent when it came to working stiff himself.

“But that never happened. Never happened again. But, you know, I get it. I get it. I stiffed a lot of guys,” he admitted.

Booker T and Finlay crossed paths numerous times throughout their careers, competing against one another in both singles and multi-man matches during their respective runs in WCW and WWE.