Royal Rumble debuts are rarely subtle, but few spark as much immediate discussion as a wrestler arriving under a new identity. When former AEW standout Powerhouse Hobbs appeared in the Men’s Royal Rumble with his old name literally torn apart on screen before being introduced as Royce Keys, the reaction was instant. Fans debated the rebrand, the placement, and what it all signaled about WWE’s long term view of him.

For Booker T, the conversation is not about the name at all. The Hall of Famer sees the Rumble spot itself as the real statement. On The Hall of Fame podcast, Booker framed Keys’ debut as a sign that WWE already views him as more than a developmental project.

“He made the right choice,” Booker explained, pointing to the gravity of that first walk. “Making that walk in the Rumble, that right there is just the beginning for Royce. He’s getting ready to do some big things in the WWE.”

Booker’s excitement is rooted in how WWE chose to introduce him. Rather than funneling Keys through NXT first, the company placed him directly on one of its biggest stages of the year. From Booker’s perspective, that decision alone speaks volumes about internal confidence. “I can’t wait to see how this kid’s positioned,” he added, emphasizing that opportunities like that are rarely handed out casually.

Keys entered the match at number 14 and held his own for roughly ten minutes before being eliminated by Bronson Reed. The run was not about dominance or survival records, but visibility. WWE gave him time to register with the audience, establish his physical presence, and leave without being rushed out as an afterthought.

Booker’s endorsement carries extra weight because it is not new. He has spoken in the past about crossing paths with Hobbs on the independent scene, long before national television exposure. That familiarity informs his belief that the tools have always been there, and that WWE now has a platform built to maximize them.

The broader implication is how WWE continues to use the Royal Rumble as a credibility shortcut. A debut in that environment reframes a wrestler instantly, regardless of prior branding or outside success. It tells fans where someone sits on the internal depth chart before a single storyline even begins.

For Royce Keys, the debut was less about erasing Powerhouse Hobbs and more about establishing trust. WWE chose to introduce him under the brightest lights available, and voices like Booker T see that choice as the clearest indicator of how seriously the company is taking him from day one.