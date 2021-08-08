Booker T discussed a wide range of topics on a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast.

During it, Booker T talked about how AEW shouldn’t sign free agents without having a plan for them. WWE has cut 52 wrestlers thus far year and some have been picked up by AEW.

“I don’t think you should be too aggressive to go out of your way to just try to sign talent. I think you have to be thinking about the direction and the infrastructure of your show in order to be successful. The only reason why I say that is because I was a part of WCW. I saw guys sitting at home that were making $250,000 a year, and they didn’t work more than six matches a year. They were in no angles, no programs, or anything. For me to have guys sitting on the roster is not the route I want to go. I know they are starting this new show, Rampage. I need everybody’s a*s working, no days off. I need to build my talent roster, that way if Adam Cole were to become a free agent, can I use him on my team? Of course I could, but am I aggressively going to go after Adam Cole and say, ‘Hey, I have a 2 million dollar contract for you, just sign?’ I’m not going to go that route unless I want to be the next WCW.”

