On the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T spoke about Braun Strowman and Omos’ recent showdown at Crown Jewel, as well as his thoughts on Strowman taking unnecessary shots at younger talents who do more “flippy” type maneuvers. Highlights can be found below.

Commends Strowman and Omos for having a good match at Crown Jewel:

I think they went out and did a hell of a job. And they should be applauded, because I’m sure a lot of people thought that match was gonna stink up the house… and they went out there and pulled it off. So giving giving yourself a pat on the back? Hell yeah, man. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve gone out to the ring and you know, come through the curtain and go, ‘Follow that, please!

Thinks Strowman should stay in his lane and not stir up heat with the younger guys:

If you can, do it.’ I mean, ask William Regal, he was there, you know what I mean? He saw it, there’s a bunch of them in the locker room when I came in there. So yeah I get that. But you know, stay away from any heat as far as stirring up a hornet’s nest with these young guys, and what they go out there and do. Because I stir up enough hornet’s nest for everybody.

