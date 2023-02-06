Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast. Here are the highlights:

Charlotte Flair:

The importance of character development:

“That’s what the business really truly is. You can go out there and wrestle all you want, but until I came to the WWF and really started learning character ability, I wasn’t anywhere near where I needed to be as far as an entertainer goes. So when WWE brought me in and I got a chance to start doing the stuff with Stone Cold Steve Austin and I just started doing stuff with Goldust, with Test, I really started learning how to really hone in on my acting chops. That’s what The Usos, that’s what The Bloodline has brought to the table. Even Roman’s acting has gotten a whole lot better. So it really is about trying to find that levity, that even ground where you’re good at both. I’m gonna tell you right now, you cannot be one without the other. It’s just that simple.”