Booker T says that CM Punk has changed.

The former five-time world champion spoke about the recently returned WWE superstar during the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast. Booker begins by discussing how much Punk has been around for the NXT tapings, and how he’s a different person than he used to be.

Punk is making his rounds. I was reading Punk said he would maybe be thinking of being the successor of Shawn Michaels one day when Shawn Michaels stepped down at NXT. That’s the vibe he’s getting. I was reading that. Punk seemed to enjoy it. He’s been down there every time I’ve been to work. ‘What are you doing here?’ He’s been very refreshing. It’s been a different CM Punk. CM Punk said this time around, it’s not about him, it’s about the fans,” said Booker.

Booker would then address the rumor that Punk is going to take over NXT from Shawn Michaels.

They were saying that’s not something that is going to happen anytime soon. That’s something years down the road because Shawn Michaels doesn’t plan on going anywhere anytime soon. He was saying, just the way he’s feeling, being around the group and being around the young talent. Knowing what it felt like to be young and hungry like that, wanting to be in a system like that, as well as being a mentor in the system like that. That kind of stuff, when you get to a certain point in your life, for me, I get a lot out of working with the NXT guys and I feel a whole lot better when I go to NXT as opposed to just being at SmackDown and Raw because I know I’m not doing anything, I can’t contribute as much to those guys on the show. Those guys are working. At NXT, these guys are learning and trying to figure it out. I can give advice here, give advice here. For me, I think that’s what he’s feeling, being down there because it is uplifting be part of the system down there. Those guys give you that kind of energy.

