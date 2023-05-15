Booker T and Dustin Rhodes are going to reunite for a tour together in 2024.

The news was broken by Booker T during a recent Q&A Session with Monopoly Events. The Hall of Famer stated that working alongside the Natural was always a good time and that their chemistry together made their WWE run that much more memorable.

Me and Goldie (Dustin Rhodes), I had a great time working with Goldust. It was a night off, like every night. We came out and performed because we were normally just coming out to do something stupid, and that’s what wrestling is. You gotta be able to laugh at yourself, you gotta be able to make fun of yourself and when it’s not fun, it’s time to check out and do something else so those were some of my most fondest times working with my man Goldie. We’re gonna be doing a tour next year too so make sure you check it out.

Booker T and Dustin Rhodes are former one-time WWE tag team champions. It was at this time that Rhodes was performing under his Goldust persona. Check out Booker’s full Q&A below.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)