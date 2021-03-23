On the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast former five-time world champion Booker T gave his thoughts on Eric Bischoff being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, as well as how much Bischoff protected his career during his run in WCW. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he has mixed feeling on Eric Bischoff being inducted:

“I’m in between on it honestly. I don’t have a vote who gets into the Hall of Fame or not or anything like that. Do his accomplishments, his body of work, mount up to Hall of Fame stats? I don’t know how we’re measuring those stats to be honest. Because when I look at the Hall of Fame in the wrestling business, I look at Hall of Fame as the wrestling. You’ve got your celebrity wing, and those guys don’t wrestle. But normally, just about everybody that goes in the Hall of Fame, they wrestle……I’m not taking Eric Bischoff out of the Hall of Fame or anything. I’m just tying to figure out what gets us to that point where someone like Eric Bischoff gets into the Hall of Fame.”

Says Bischoff always helped him in WCW:

“I can’t take away anything Bischoff did. I put Bischoff over more than anybody. Bischoff did me right throughout my whole career. Bischoff made sure that I was protected, and no matter who came in, they weren’t gonna bury Booker T. Eric Bischoff did that for me. I know for a long time, there was a question mark of should Booker T be a world champion? But he was there and played a role in that as well. He was always happy for me when I became champion. I have nothing but love for Eric. I’m just trying to figure out what criteria is needed to be in the Hall of Fame from a working perspective.”

What he thinks of Mick Foley pushing for Lex Luger to make it into the Hall of Fame:

“I totally agree. His contributions to the business have definitely risen to the Hall of Fame status, as far as I’m concerned. I got a chance to work with Lex at his best and his worst (laughs). But as far as a guy that was a game-changer, Lex was definitely a game-changer when he was at the top of his game.”

