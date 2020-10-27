On the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast legendary wrestler Booker T gave his thoughts on the SmackDown women’s title matchup between Sasha Banks and Bayley from last Sunday’s Hell in a Cell pay per view. Hear what the former five time world champion had to say below.

How Bayley is good at everything and plays her roles well:

“Bayley may not be great at anything, but she’s good at everything. She’s a worker. It’s not a slight at all – I wasn’t great at anything, I really wasn’t. But I was good. I was good at everything I knew how to do, and I knew how to tell a good story as well. That’s what I mean by that. Bayley may not be able to go out there and do a hurricanrana or moonsault, and she may not be able to land the precision over the top rope dive – that’s what I mean. She can go out there and do the working parts of the business appropriately. Every single time she’s exceptional when it comes down to doing everything right in a match…..if I had 10 Bayleys on a roster, it would be a hell of a roster because everyone would know their role. It’s just like when she was playing a babyface role – she had to go out there and do her little thing in the corner there and what not, and everything was fine. She worked it as far as she could go with it, and boom, flipping the switch and turning heel.”

How the story they told at HIAC was perfect:

“I agree as far as Bayley turning heel – in the beginning, I didn’t think it was something that was all that hot. I didn’t think it was something that was gonna woo the people or anything like that. The more she did it, the more she came out and perfected it – then Sasha came back, then the best friends angle. You could see something brewing. I could sense something going to happen there, and it was perfect – Bayley turning on Sasha as opposed to Sasha turning on Bayley. We’ve got a hell of a heel in Bayley, so why mess that up at all? Bayley is set in. Now, Sasha coming back getting a big win. So, for me, the story was prefect to be told inside Hell in a Cell. The ladies went out and performed at a very, very high level. I give Sasha really, really high numbers as far as her talent goes. I would be wrong if I sat here and said Sasha wasn’t one of the top females in the company or one of the top females the company ever had because she’s very, very talented. A lot of the ladies in the locker room can learn from her, and that’s no joke either.”

Check out Booker T’s full comments below. (H/T and transcribed by 411 Mania)