Booker T spoke about KofiMania and the outcome to his WrestleMania 19 matchup against Triple H on the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast. Highlights are below.

Says he wishes he could change the outcome of his WrestleMania 19 match with Triple H:

I would change the outcome in the WrestleMania match with Triple H, that’s about the only thing that I would do differently,” Booker said when asked about his career on the show.

How losing the match didn’t really bother him:

Even with the Triple H match, I’ve said this several times, I forgot all about that match after I got the check,” Booker continued. “When you get a check big enough where you can pay for your house, you don’t think about the title or the match or anything like that. The thing is you can’t get the check if you ain’t championship quality. You got to be a guy that they are giving the ball to.

How Kofi winning at Mania was a bigger moment than had he won:

I think the moment that we are in right now in society, I think that’s one of the really, really big reasons we needed Kofi to win that night. Just because of what’s going on in our culture right now. The moment of Kofi winning was so much more important for him winning than it was for me,” Booker continued. “That moment pretty much solidified Kofi Kingston as being a guy that came through this business, a guy that won the World Championship. For me, I won so many world titles, it ain’t even funny. Big difference. I won all the titles except that one!

Check out the full video above. (H/T and transcribed by Sescoops)