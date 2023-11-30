Booker T is happy that CM Punk is back in WWE, but the former five-time world champion admits that he didn’t know it was going to happen.

The Hall of Famer spoke on this topic during the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast. Booker tells his co-host that at WWE Survivor Series he told a bunch of fans to stop shouting for Punk, who would go on to make his return at the end of the show, claiming he had no idea that he would actually come back.

Of course, people were talking about, ‘do we think it’s going to happen? Is he here?’ For me, I didn’t put a whole lot of thought into it. If he showed up, he showed up. If he didn’t, he didn’t. The contingency outside the Allstate Arena, it was ‘CM Punk, CM Punk,’ they were all about it. At one point, off the air, the fans were chanting ‘CM Punk,’ so loud, I turned around and said, ‘Guys, quiet down. Quiet down.’ Everyone got silent. I told them, ‘CM Punk is not here tonight.’ [laughs]. I started laughing like crazy. I didn’t know he was going to show up.

Elsewhere on the podcast, Booker explains why Punk jumping back to WWE is a huge blow for AEW, especially if AEW ever wants to run shows in the Chicago market again. You can read about that here.

