Booker T Says He’s Looking Forward To WWE Thunderdome, Talks NBA Without Fans

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T spoke about his excitement for the WWE Thundersome at SummerSlam on the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast. Highlights are below.

Being excited for SummerSlam:

I’m looking forward to being a part of SummerSlam and getting back in action. Hopefully this will be the kickoff, this will be the reboot for WWE getting back to that place to where fans are somewhat a part of the show. So I’m looking forward to it.

On the NBA not having fans:

You say the fans, it really doesn’t effect you not having fans watching NBA, but for me, it seems like I’m watching a pick-up game. It seems like I’m watching a game at the gym. That’s the feel I’m getting from it because I don’t hear fans. There is no fan interaction.

On his COVID-19 precautions:

I must say, it is something you’re still a little leery about so I’m definitely going to be taking precautions as far as what am I going to be doing while I’m there. I’m going to make sure I am social distancing, I’m going to make sure I’m doing everything properly. I gotta take a COVID test of course and then I gotta quarantine for a day. So it’s a lot goes involved with a lot with going along with this thing for me to actually make it there so I gotta do my part. I’m looking forward to actually being a part of this environment just one more time.

Check out Booker’s full comments below. (H/T and transcribed by WrestleZone)