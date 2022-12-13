On the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast Booker T spoke about his former student, Roxanne Perez, and the huge victory she picked up at this weekend’s NXT Deadline premium live event, which has set Perez up to challenge Mandy Rose for the NXT women’s championship. Booker also explains why he became so emotional after Perez’s win. Check it out in the highlights below.

On Roxanne winning the Iron Survivor challenge at NXT Deadline:

I feel like it is because I’m myself, I’m able to go out and be me for the first time on commentary. It feels good. As far as Roxanne goes, she’s like my daughter. She was about as big as my daughter when she first joined the school. To see her grow into what she has become, in such meteoric fashion, it’s been awesome. To see her go out there and win that match, which carved her a little piece of history, that’s awesome. Now, set up to take on Mandy Rose, I couldn’t ask for more. I’m really proud of her. I’m overjoyed at her accomplishments and success at such a young age, as well as, having her head on her shoulders at the same time and understanding that this is a once in a lifetime dream come true. Gotta love it.

Why he got emotional for Roxanne’s victory:

You just can’t hold something back like that. I tried to hold it back, and I could feel a little mist in the air. When you’re emotionally attached or connected, the tears come out automatically. I was really proud to see her pull it off. I didn’t know she was going to win. I did not know she was going to win. I got a chance to talk to her before the match and I said, ‘How do you feel?’ She said, ‘Nervous, butterflies are going crazy.’ ‘That’s good. Go out here and make history tonight.’ I’ll be damned if she didn’t go out there and pull it off. I’m so proud of Roxanne. There is so much more Roxanne Perez for you guys. The future is bright.

