Booker T says he’s been training and is ready to compete in the WWE Royal Rumble.

The former five-time world champion spoke about this topic during the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, where he reminds listeners that he cannot just clarify for the Rumble as that luxury is only for active WWE Superstars. Highlights from Booker’s podcast can be found below.

Says he’s been training and waiting for his invitation to the Royal Rumble:

I’ve been working out, I’ve been training. I’m still waiting for my invitation for the Rumble coming up. Still waiting on my invitation, but I’ve been training. You see the pictures I posted after that last match? I’ve been in the gym, I’ve been training. I’ve been underground. When you go underground training, Brad, you have no idea what that is all about. Trust me, you have no idea. This CrossFit and all that stuff don’t compare at all to going deep, deep, deep, underground, and that’s where I’ve been, man. I’ve been in the trenches [laughs], so I’ve been waiting on something to come in the mail.

How only active superstars can declare for the Rumble:

It’s been like this for the last few years. I’m just waiting on that invitation. People don’t understand, and I’ve seen people say, ‘Man, why don’t you just declare yourself in the Rumble?’ Let me give you guys the rules of the rumble. You can only declare if you’re an active member on the roster. You can’t be a retired alumni and declare yourself. They have to actually send you an invitation, and with that invitation, it’s a little something else to go with it. We ain’t gotta talk about that, but yeah, I’m waiting on both of them.

