Booker T’s contract with WWE is nearing its end.

At the River City Wrestling Convention on Saturday, Booker hinted that he plans to negotiate for a better deal but also mentioned he’s enjoying his time with NXT.

Wrestling should be about fun, especially with the NXT brand,” Booker said. “If you’re watching and listening to me, we’re having fun and winning. NXT is really hot right now. Everyone is focused on performing and making it to the next level. If I can help these guys reach that next level, I’m going to have fun doing it. My contract is ending soon, and like Sexyy Red says, ‘shake it real fast, get a little more.

Booker has been the NXT color commentator since October 2022, following WWE’s commentator reshuffle after Pat McAfee moved to ESPN College Gameday. He has been in various commentating roles for WWE since 2011. The 59-year-old also mentioned earlier this year that his appearance in the 2023 Royal Rumble was his last match.

