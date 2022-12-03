On the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast former five-time world champion Booker T spoke on a number of hot-button wrestling topics, most notably how he feels about WWE’s top champion Roman Reigns, whether he would have The Rock dethrone the Tribal Chief, and how important it is for WWE to protect Reigns after years of building him up. Highlights from the episode can be found below.

On the possibility of The Rock defeating Roman Reigns for the title:

I don’t know. It could be one of those things like when I won the title at Reality of Wrestling and just left it in the ring. I just had to show it. It could be one of those types of deals.

Says Roman Reigns title reign doesn’t need to end prematurely:

The reign can go as long as it can go. There’s no time limit on it. Losing it too soon, there’s a time limit on that.

How important it is to protect Reigns:

Roman’s not the type of guy you want to have to build up all over again. Roman is not your regular average Joe out there doing this. I feel, as a promoter, you’ve got to protect that guy.

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)