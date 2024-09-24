Jeremy Borash is a growing influence behind-the-scenes in WWE and WWE NXT.

Booker T has seen it first-hand.

The WWE Hall of Fame legend and WWE NXT color-commentator spoke on his latest “Hall Of Fame” podcast about Borash being involved with the production of the critically-acclaimed Georgia Tech segment involving Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes from the September 20 episode of WWE SmackDown.

“Jeremy Borash has been doing some damn good work,” Booker said. “You guys are seeing the work.”

The master of the Spinaroonie went on to give Borash credit for a lot of the changes for WWE NXT’s move to The CW network starting next Tuesday night in Chicago, Illinois.

“You may not know it’s Jeremy’s work, but a lot of the stuff that has been done for the CW and all the changing of the shows going to new networks and whatnot, Jeremy’s had a huge influence and handprint on actually getting that done,” he said. “He has been doing such a hell of a job, just like this thing with Roman and Cody. Such a hell of a job. How good was it? It was damn good.”

