Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast. Here are the highlights:

John Laurinaitis being instrumental in helping his career:

“He’s had a tough job. A lot of guys may not like your John Laurinaitis, but that dude’s always had my back. Always. I’m serious. That dude has always had my back. 100%. He’s always been a good dude to me. That’s why when people say stuff about Laurinaitis, it makes me laugh because I know how he’s treated me over the years. That dude changed my wrestling career, man. I just want to let everybody know that. There’s been a lot of people that have been instrumental in my career. I can’t sit here and say I did it all on my own. This guy helped me in so many different ways as far as launching me to another level, but I just wanted to put that out there.”

Sasha Banks’ appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17:

“Her music ain’t gonna make me watch her here nor there or less or more or anything like that. What she does in the ring is going to be the icing on the cake for what she does over there in Stardom and in Japan because like I said, I feel like Sasha Banks has all the tools to work with anybody. I mean, come on. You think she can’t go over there and tap up Kairi Sane? Come on. I mean, so yeah, she’s definitely a top top dollar. No pun intended.”

