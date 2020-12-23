On the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast wrestling legend Booker T spoke about WWE’s recent TLC pay per view, and gave his general thoughts on the show. This includes how he felt about The Miz’s failed MITB cash-in attempt, and Randy Orton setting The Fiend on fire. Highlights are below.

Says Miz wasted his MITB cash-in:

“I talked to Miz. I told him this was not the opportune time to cash in the Money in the Bank in the TLC match. And the thing is, time is on his side. You want to wait until you have the perfect opportunity to cash in the Money in the Bank because what you’re trying to do is secure the championship 100 percent. You can’t go out there slip on a banana peel and think you’re going to win it with a bunch of guys out there running around. You got to wait until that guy’s asleep and go out there and hit him with your finish. Then you cover him, you hard cover him and hook the leg and everything. 1-2-…that’s the way I did it with Rey Mysterio. When Chavo hit him with the chair, I knew there was a possibility that this man could still kick out. I should’ve picked him up and hit him with the scissor kick first just to be sure, but I didn’t do that. But that’s the way The Miz should’ve cashed in. You know what? I thought The Miz was smarter than that.”

On the ending to Randy Orton vs. The Fiend:

“The ending of it, a man — remember one day, I said on the Kickoff show, ‘Someone in the audience tonight will die from shock!’ Well, that almost happened Sunday night. A man died in the middle of the ring. Bray Wyatt, The Fiend, is dead. Is there a murder warrant out for Randy Orton? Is there a murder warrant out for him? Is the police getting involved in the situation? We gots to know because this is a serious situation. Those are the questions that I would be asking anyway.”

Check out Booker’s full thoughts here. (H/T and transcribed by 411 Mania)