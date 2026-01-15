Trick Williams’ rapid transition from WWE NXT standout to apparent WWE SmackDown mainstay is becoming harder to ignore. After appearing on the blue brand in back-to-back weeks, interrupting Randy Orton, and earning a spot in the Undisputed WWE Championship No. 1 Contender Tournament, Williams looks firmly positioned for a full-time main roster role. His recent singles victory over Rey Fenix further solidified WWE’s confidence in him, and with high-profile exposure already underway, the former NXT Champion appears to be entering a pivotal phase of his career at exactly the right time.

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T emphasized just how valuable Williams’ proximity to Orton could be, calling it an opportunity that accelerates growth far beyond what NXT alone can offer. Booker explained that learning directly from Orton allows Williams to understand “what not to do” while navigating main roster pressure, adding that working with a veteran of Orton’s caliber teaches lessons that take years to learn elsewhere. Booker went even further, suggesting that “with Randy… three months this dude could be literally on his way to taking over this thing,” highlighting how quickly Williams could evolve under that guidance. With Williams set to face Matt Cardona in the opening round of the tournament and Orton battling The Miz, all signs point to WWE using this title chase as both a proving ground and a launchpad for Trick Williams’ next chapter.