Booker T discussed Triple H’s career in the ring coming to an end during his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

Triple H’s career is over due to a heart defibrillator being placed in his chest after suffering a cardiac event.

“Triple H announced his retirement from in- ring competition due to a heart defibrillator being placed in his chest due to a cardiac event that he had a few months back. Triple H put a lot of work in the ring. His body of work stands the test of time. As far as the Hall of Fame, he’s definitely a first ballot Hall of Famer,” Booker said about “The Game.” “Triple H would have been a star no matter if he would have married the boss’s daughter or not. Would he have been as wealthy? That’s another story. (he laughs). But as far as being a major player in this business, he was one of the guys before he ever married Stephanie that was on the front line in that war against WCW.”

Booker T noted that he wanted to leave WCW just to work with Triple H in WWE during the Attitude Era.

“He was one of the main players as far as one of the main reasons that things got turned around. I say that because I was a guy in WCW, and I was watching WWF at that time on Monday nights. The guy that I would see in the ring putting in work, every week, was Triple H. The guy was pretty much willing to go out there and put his body on the line, literally, day in and day out.” “I used to watch on Monday nights from a WCW arena sometimes and I would see Triple H busted up and bloody doing the Pedigree on the stairs or taking something on the stairs. It was wild. It was like, ‘Wow, man. God, dang it. I wish I was there.’ That’s what I was saying when I was in WCW.” “When I was on top of my game in WCW, I was wishing I was in WWF doing this stuff that those guys were doing because it made me feel so alive as far as this business goes. Hunter was right in the middle of all of that every time. The guy was definitely a mainstream product as far as this business goes. You can’t take nothing away from Triple H no matter what his position became. You cannot take away anything from what that guy did.”

