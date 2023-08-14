Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about IYO SKY cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase at SummerSlam to win the Women’s Title and more. Here are the highlights:

On IYO SKY’s Women’s Title win at SummerSlam:

“Big ups, man. Big ups for IYO international thing, man. Trying to get more people, you know, get more eyes on the show. And IYO SKY is definitely a player. She’s good, man. She’s good. When she makes the walk down, down to the ring, you could tell she can get in the ring and go, you, you could tell just by the way she walked, that she knows what she’s doing inside that square circle. So for me, and, IYO cashing in, boom, big ups, big ups. Japan got another one.”

On Bianca Belair’s short title reign:

“That’s the way I look at it. It’s just another run. She gets it back, you know what I mean? She, on her way up, she’s, she’s racking up numbers. Mm-hmm. You know, end of the day, I think numbers mean a lot, you know what I mean? Me being one time world champ as opposed to six time world champ makes Which one, which one sound better? Six. Damn right. You know what I mean? So, yeah, I think she’s just, she’s just racking up numbers.”

