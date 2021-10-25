WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently spoke with PW Insider about all things pro-wrestling, including advice he’d give to Xavier Woods about being the new King of the Ring since the former five-time world champion was widely considered one of the best kings in WWE history. Highlights are below.

Advice for Xavier Woods as the new KOTR:

“Man, winning King of the Ring is one of those things to where you have an opportunity and I always say, “When you’ve got an opportunity, you got to take advantage of it.” It’s like a moment. It could be there and the next minute it could be gone. So, Xavier Woods has a chance to create what people are going to remember from him being King. There again, he’s definitely going to have to step out the box, but I don’t think that’s something that Xavier Woods is ever had problem doing is stepping outside of the box. You got to be able to laugh at yourself. I don’t think Xavier Woods has a problem with that as well. Such as I didn’t have a problem with laughing at myself. So, I think he’s going to be okay. We’ll see exactly if he lives up to the role of King Booker.”

On Rok-C succeeding:

“Yeah, there again, Rok-C, she’s been part of Reality of Wrestling since she was about 10 years old. Okay? And then she becomes the youngest Reality of Wrestling champion after only a few months of training. She’s a prodigy. She’s definitely one that’s going to have a really, really bright future. And she’s representing Reality of Wrestling to the utmost. I couldn’t choose anyone better from the female perspective to represent Reality of Wresting. And she’s doing such an awesome job. And that’s what Reality of Wresting is all about. It’s a breeding ground. It’s a stepping stone for young guys, young girls, to get to that next level. We are the AAA of professional wrestling. That’s what we want to be, where guys, if they want to get to that next level and know exactly what it takes to get to that next level, come to Reality of Wrestling and be a part of it. And hopefully we can get you there.”

Whether he’s doing another book:

“Man, of course we’re going to be doing another book. I mean, of course, Reality of Wrestling growing as big as it’s getting with me being one of the few black entrepreneurs in the wrestling business from a promoter standpoint, I think there’s still another story that’ll be told.”