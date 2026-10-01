More than two decades later, Booker T still has vivid memories of his memorable WWE comedy segments with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.

Booker and Austin’s rivalry produced several unusual moments during the early 2000s, including their famous supermarket brawl and a segment that saw Austin track Booker down at a bingo hall.

During a new appearance on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Booker was asked what he remembers about filming the bingo segment.

As it turns out, quite a bit — right down to what he was wearing.

“I remember everything from that. I remember even the suit I had on,” Booker said.

Booker explained that the brown outfit came from merchandise he had acquired for a store he owned at the time.

“I had the store here called Jam Zone, where we sold CDs, clothing items from New York, and I had this brown outfit,” he said. “I remember that’s why I got it from New York warehouse district.”

It wasn’t exactly an expensive piece of wardrobe.

“I don’t know, maybe 30, 40 bucks, but it looked good,” Booker joked. “It looked sharp.”

More importantly, Booker remembers having a blast filming the offbeat material WWE was giving him during that period.

“I remember having so much fun doing those skits,” he said. “I remember just totally going into a totally different mode.”

Booker recently went back and watched some of his old WWE segments from the era, including one involving an attempted movie audition connected to The Rock.

Some of it was so bizarre that even Booker couldn’t remember doing it.

“I was watching some earlier today actually, and it was just me doing a skit talking about a movie role that I was auditioning for, and it was about The Rock,” he recalled.

“I was trying to remember it. I was like, I don’t even remember this, but it was so stupid.”

For Booker, that absurdity was part of what made the material work.

“It was so funny and that’s what I got a chance to do,” he said. “Like with the bingo stuff, with the old lady, the bait and switch, and it just was stupid.”

The bingo segment came during Booker and Austin’s memorable WWE rivalry, with Austin eventually attacking Booker after tracking him down at the hall.

Also during the interview, Booker T teased a WWE in-ring return for a Trick Williams match and regrets from a past WrestleMania.