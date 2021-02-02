Booker T spoke about The Undertaker saying younger wrestlers “lack an edge to them” and that the current WWE product is “soft.” during the latest installment of his podcast, Hall Of Fame, with Brad Gilmore.

Here is what he had to say:

“I remember the first time Haku got my brother and I back in the locker room in WWF back in The Summit. We walked in the locker room, and this is no joke, Hulk Hogan, and, I don’t know, Macho Man Savage, and a few more of the guys were at a table. They were playing cards. They were drinking and smoking cigarettes. There was some gambling going on and I was like, “Wow, this is cool. I want to be part of this right here.” It was a bunch of men in the locker room. There wasn’t anything soft about those guys when I first saw them. It was a bunch of grown men in the locker room.

I wanted to be a part of that. I wasn’t a guy that played cards, but I just wanted to be around it and see what it felt like. You walk in the locker room today and it’s going to be totally different than it was back then. You say, perhaps for the better, and in a lot of ways, I think so as well, but, the soft comment that The Undertaker said. I need guys to understand when going out and making the fans feel a certain way, I think that’s what The Undertaker was talking about.

For 30 years, The Undertaker made you feel a certain way. I can honestly tell you this and believe it 100% if The Undertaker was going to have one of those knock down, drag out matches with HHH or The Rock or whoever from back in the day when he dove over the top rope and crashed and burned, like the last one that almost killed him, and then put a tweet out, Undertaker would not be The Undertaker to me. The feel of The Undertaker wasn’t just his in ring persona. We have believed in The Undertaker. That’s why we as the boys look at The Undertaker a certain way. We have believed in him for 30 years because he went out there and performed a certain way and he believed in, there again, the character. As far as the business goes, keep our secrets under wraps and I think that’s what The Undertaker was talking about.”