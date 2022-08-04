On the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T revealed the length of his contract with the company.

The former five-time world champion states that he still has about six-seven years left on his current deal, but doesn’t plan on going anywhere as he’s loving his current position, which included an appearance on the latest episode of Monday Night Raw.

“I got about six years left on my contract, seven maybe. I ain’t going nowhere, man … I’m never going to say never, or anything like that, but I actually love where I’m at with the WWE.”

Booker initially joined WWE during the WCW Invasion angle back in 2001 before asking for his release in 2007. After a stint in TNA and other promotions elsewhere he made his return in 2011, and has been regularly active in some way since then either as a wrestler, on-screen persona, commentator, and analyst.

The full edition of Hall of Fame can be found here.

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)