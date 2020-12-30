Booker T spoke about what Big E needs to do to transition from being known as a tag team star to a singles wrestler during the latest installment of his podcast, Hall Of Fame, with Brad Gilmore.

Here is what he had to say:

“Think about it for a second. Do you remember what the Harlem Heat wore? It was a full singlet. When I became a singles wrestler, I wore tights. I wore boots. I became something totally different than what people had seen me from a tag team perspective. Did I keep a lot of the elements from the tag team? Not a whole lot of them other than my attitude. I went out and performed pretty much the same way.

The elements of going out and working from a tag perspective, that had to totally go out the window. I didn’t have that corner over there to rely on anymore. I had to think about my endurance from a totally different perspective. I had to go out there and be able to perform and keep you totally in a zone when you are watching it. At the same time, wrestling is about making the fans feel a certain way when they are watching it, not just looking at a match go down. That’s where I think a lot of times our guys today get caught up in entertaining. It’s not about entertaining no one other than the fan that is watching, giving them that ultimate moment so when they leave the theatre, they say, I can’t wait to get back one more time. When I watch Big E going forward, I’m going to be looking to see if he is going to be bringing the pain. I’m going to look at it from a psychology perspective.”