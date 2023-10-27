Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about the WCW World Heavyweight Title being his favorite belt design and more. Here are the highlights:

On his favorite championship belt design:

“The big gold WCW Title. It had some sentimental value for me when I won it, just because I knew Ric Flair had held that championship so many times, and the championship that I wore was the actual championship that Ric Flair actually wore around his waist as well. Having a little band at the top of that championship for me has always been like the Holy Grail. It always represented the world heavyweight champion, and I think that’s what I liked about that belt more than anything.”

On his thoughts with the spinner WWE Title:

“You know what? I never thought about it one moment. I never gave it any thought. As far as, man, I don’t like the spinner belt. You know, it’s bringing the prestige of the title. I just never I don’t look at stuff like that. I mean, the title is the prop. Well, the belt is a prop. The title means everything about being the champion. I think that meant so much more than the actual belt that you actually wore around your waist. That’s just the way I am. That’s just the way I’ve always looked at it. So now I really didn’t. I never paid any mind if I got the belt. I was happy because I knew I was going to be making more money. That’s the only thing that mattered.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit the Hall of Fame with an h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.