WWE LFG (Legends & Future Greats) is coming to A&E in 2025.

Following the announcement from WWE and A&E, one of the coaches for the show, WWE Hall of Fame legend Booker T, spoke on his “Hall Of Fame” podcast about the new series.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On WWE LFG being announced for A&E in 2025: “WWE LFG, big announcement went out this week. I’m one of the coaches along with Mickie James, as well as my man Bubba Ray Dudley, and then The Undertaker, who’s someone who’s not the typical guy you would think to be doing a show like this. I think that’s what adds a whole lot of intrigue to this show that’s gonna be airing early 2025 on A&E. I’ve been holding onto this one for a while, I’ve been keeping it secret.”

On how the show will work and if the coaches will have their own teams: “Yeah, we’re gonna have our own teams. It’s gonna be a system to share who’s gonna come out at the end of the day with the best team, who’s gonna put together the best team, who’s gonna teach their team the most about this business in a limited amount of time. It’s got a whole lot to do with what the business is truly all about. Even though we want to win, we know it takes more than us to win. Even my team, my team has to make everybody look as good as they possibly can. I think that’s what it’s gonna be about at the end of the day, as far as how this business was formed and what this business was truly built on, and that is everybody going out and understanding what their job is at that point in time. I think that’s what this show is gonna bring to light more than anything. It’s gonna let the fans come behind the curtain just a little bit and see, not just what it’s like behind the curtain, but how hard it is to be behind the curtain, how stressful it is to be behind the curtain, how competition drives you or bends you or sometimes breaks you. It’s got so many different elements to it. I think that’s why, for me, I love it.”

