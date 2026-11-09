Booker T thinks Steven Borden can stand out without making high-risk dives a regular part of his matches. Speaking with Brad Gilmore on the Hall of Fame podcast, he urged Sting’s son to develop a style that doesn’t depend on taking the same risks as smaller wrestlers.

The discussion centered on Borden’s landing at AEW All Out, where his match alongside Darby Allin against Kevin Knight and Kyle Fletcher ended in a doctor’s stoppage. Borden has since returned to AEW television, appearing on the October 21 edition of Dynamite.

“The best advice I can give Sting is to tell his son to stop jumping off stuff. You know what I mean? Right now, stop. Because there’s really no need for it. And the reason why there’s no need for it, you got about 20 guys on the card that’s going to do that same dive or go do something like it. Let those guys do that. Let those guys go out there and bear that brunt. You figure out how to work. You figure out how to go out there and not leave your feet at all until it’s time to. And the people go, ‘Oh man, that was huge.’ But to want to be a guy that’s put in that position to have to go out there and do that stuff on a weekly basis when that’s really not your forte is putting yourself in a bad position, or to be one of the bigger guys on the card to want to go out and work smaller.”

Booker also said he wished he’d had the opportunity to train Borden. He pointed to his own approach to aerial offense as an example of what he would have taught him.

“But I would not look at Steven Borden as a flyer. I wasn’t a flyer. I could act like I was a flyer, and I would try to teach him how to act like a flyer, but always put himself in a safe position more than anything. And so I just wish I could have worked with him and trained with him just for a little bit, just to understand the five elements of professional wrestling.”

Source: Hall of Fame with Booker T and Brad Gilmore. Additional context: AEW’s official All Out results and October 21 Dynamite results.