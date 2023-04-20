Booker T gives his thoughts on WWE merging with Endeavor and UFC.

The former five-time world champion discussed this topic during a recent interview with PW Mania. When talking about the deal Booker admitted that he was surprised that it came together as quickly as it did. Booker also isn’t looking at the deal as anything other than business.

“It’s not an elephant to me, man. It’s just business. Business as usual, man, the wrestling business is very, very unpredictable. I didn’t see the sale happening as quick as it did. I thought it was something that that was, perhaps, you know, could happen or would happen. But I thought, that’s a monster for it to happen as quickly as it did, I was surprised by that. But I think it’s a good thing. I don’t think it’s a bad thing at all. I think with Endeavor, it’s only gonna get bigger.”

One thing Booker believes Endeavor will help the company with is their showmanship, which he says WWE does better than anybody.

“As far as the lights camera, the action, that that’s what WWE is really, really all about, that we got a piece of that just a little bit of what you know, perhaps is on the horizon at WrestleMania day one and day two, everybody’s entrance was so elaborate and so different. It felt like a real, real, real show, you know what I mean? And it always felt like that, but it felt bigger, it felt had a little bit of kick to it. So I think it’s gonna be overall good for all the guys.”

Booker doesn’t think there will be too much UFC crossover due to the difference between the sports.

“I don’t see a whole lot of crossover in the ring or in the octagon, per se or anything like that. But as far as having special guests as far as having certain angles built around, I mean, we’ve had guys you know from my era like Kevin Federline you know, combat, but these guys actually have you know, combat experience, I think it would lead a little bit of credibility if they were to actually do something it’s just a matter of how they do it and what they’re going to do.”

