Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked more about Adam Copeland (Edge) joining AEW and his belief that Copeland may have more freedom in AEW. Here are the highlights:

On Edge not caring about other people’s opinions anymore:

“Hey, man, don’t look at it like that. I just look at it like, Hey, he’s moved on. He’s got another gig. He’s going to let this thing ride as long as he can. When you are at this stage of your career, it’s about trying to have some fun, trying to do what you want to do, trying to be creative.”

On Copeland having more freedom in AEW:

“Try to try to utilize some of your own ideas, especially when you’ve been working under a system where you’ve been having to live by their ideas only and then now you get a chance to feel what you want to do and not. And not think about whether somebody is going to object to it or not like it, or we could do this. We’re in a different system now. We’re making the rules. We’re trying to create what we want. We want people to see wrestling as and that’s what it has been about, I think, since its inception as far as trying to let people see what they do. Those young guys, have their own ideas, the Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks, and we see it. We see it play out on television on a weekly basis. Exactly. So for me, I think Edge into the mix. I think Edge has had his head on his shoulders. I think he knows exactly what he wants. I think Edge knows exactly why he’s there and, and if I know Edge it’s not about him more so than I’ma get mine. But let me try to help everything else out along the way. That’s the way I see.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit the Hall of Fame with an h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.