Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about if Mike Mansury will be a game changer for AEW.

Mansury, who previously worked for WWE as the belief was that he would have taken over for Kevin Dunn, was recently hired by AEW as the Senior VP and co-executive producer.

“I like Mike. He’s always been a great producer for me. He’s always been great for the business, but hell, there’s a lot of guys great for the business. It’s not gonna be one guy that’s gonna go over to AEW that came from WWE that’s going to change the name of the game. I mean, Arn Anderson and all of those guys, you know, the Dean Malenkos and all of those guys are there now. I mean, if it was going to be changed, it’s going to change. What Mike brings to the table is awesome. It’s vast.”

