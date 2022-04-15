On the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast former five time world champion Booker T spoke about MVP’s betrayal of Bobby Lashley, Lashley’s turn as a babyface, and how he thinks it is a good idea to pair MVP up with the monster Omos. Check out Booker’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Thought the Hurt Business was doing great work together, specificaly MVP with Bobby Lashley:

“It’s not for me to like it or not. I thought The Hurt Business did some really good work. With MVP at the helm throughout the pandemic, and definitely put a light on that group. I really believe MVP was the spark behind Bobby Lashley, I really do. I always thought perhaps Bobby needed that frontman to actually do that part of the work for him. Then he go out and be the clean-up man in the middle of that ring.”

Talks Lashley’s new face turn:

“As far as Bobby Lashley, I think I said it about a month ago, ‘it looks to me like they were building Bobby up to be something extraordinary.’ Bobby Lashley right now, of course, he can be looked at as the babyface. We were just talking about who’s going to be the guy to challenge Roman? I don’t know, I’m just saying, if I was a booker, I would perhaps see it that way. For Bobby to be that babyface, MVP can’t be there at the helm. He just can’t be there, he can’t be flanking Bobby if that’s what route we’re going.”

Does think MVP and Omos are a good pairing:

“Omos is definitely a person that may need a little help in that department as well. I think MVP is definitely the right man for that job right now, that he’s doing.”

