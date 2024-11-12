Booker T vs. Trick Williams.

It’s a dream match in the eyes of the two-time WWE Hall of Fame legend.

During the latest installment of his official podcast, Hall of Fame with Booker T & Brad Gilmore, the WWE NXT color-commentator spoke about the possibility of coming out of retirement to share the ring with the current WWE NXT World Champion.

“I would love to go out there and school Trick Williams, just to show him the true technique and the art, of the flow of going out there,” Booker said. “The thing is, he has a lot of flow right now. He has a lot of rhythm. But there are a few things that we’re gonna have to work on.”

He continued, “Getting in the ring with Trick, it would definitely be one of those dream-come-true matches.”

