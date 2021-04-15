During a recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T gave his thoughts on the opening match of the first night of WrestleMania 37.

This is where Bobby Lashley retained the WWE Title over Drew McIntyre. It was a shocking finish as many thought McIntyre would dethrone Lashley for the strap.

“Let me tell you something. I was there. I saw it up close and personal. The fans were so shocked. Literally, I thought somebody in the front row was going to die from shock. It was surprising, but the air, I wouldn’t say it left the arena or anything like that, but everybody was shocked to the point where almost like when The Undertaker streak was broken. That’s the way it felt in the arena when Drew McIntryre did not break The Hurt Lock. He looked like he was going to break it. It felt like he was going to break it, and then all of a sudden, boom, he taps. The referee called for the bell. A lot of people did not see that happening the way it happened.

H/T to WrestlingNews.co