Booker T discussed the recent changes in WWE now that Vince McMahon has resigned during his latest Hall Of Fame podcast. Here are the highlights:

Stephanie McMahon being named co-CEO with Nick Khan:

“I don’t think she’s gonna be the new Vince. I just think she’s gonna be the new Steph. I think she’s gonna do things her way. Stephanie has always been someone that – she’s a stickler about things being right. One thing I would imagine is Stephanie is gonna have a real good team around her to make sure they put out the best product. I think that’s where all the gears are gonna have to shift towards now. ‘Okay, Vince is not at the helm, Vince is not at the writing meetings on a weekly basis. The script is this, we don’t have to worry about Vince seeing something he doesn’t like.’ That may be something good. That may be something the young [generation], they might like it. Things are gonna be done a little bit differently – I don’t know how differently – but I can imagine things are gonna be looked at from a collaboration and saying, ‘Hey guys, let’s get the best damn product out there we possibly can and beat the hell out of the competition.’ I think that’s what it’s about.”

Triple H being named Head of Creative:

“Just think about it for a second. I’m not saying anything bad about NXT, but think about how excited people were when he was running it. Just think about the shows that were being produced when Hunter was at the helm of NXT. They were competing with WrestleMania as far as excitement for the show. Those NXT TakeOver shows, man, that stuff was getting so big it was getting out of hand. I was thinking, this thing is getting so big we’re competing with ourselves. I didn’t think it was the route to go, me personally. But did Triple H have NXT abuzz and people going crazy about NXT? I think so. Hunter being able to see it from a different perspective, of course, and having a closer relationship with a lot of these younger guys that Vince didn’t have. Almost like when we were coming up, say for instance the Attitude Era, just imagine how close Vince was with those guys – Taker, Shawn Michaels, and all those guys. I’m sure the relationship with Hunter with guys of this era is somewhat like Vince of that era. Just think about Adam Cole in NXT and how much praise those guys gave to Hunter. All of those guys. They gave Hunter a ton of praise.”

H/T to 411Mania.com for the transcription