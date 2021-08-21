Booker T discussed a wide range of topics on a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast.

During it, Booker T talked about if he thinks the Steiner Brothers and the Nasty Boys will ever be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

“No. Should they be? Yes. Will they be? I don’t think so just because of, I mean, Rick Steiner, he’s been one of those guys who let a lot of things roll off his shoulders. He doesn’t think about it too much. His brother Scott has always been very, very outspoken about the industry, the company, and a lot of people in it. Was the stuff he was saying right or wrong? That’s neither here nor there. Should they be in the Hall of Fame on their accomplishments and their accomplishments alone? Harlem Heat is in the Hall of Fame, and we never worked in the WWE. The Steiner Brothers did.

The Steiner Brothers worked in WWE. They worked in WCW. They worked at UWF. I’m trying to say how long these guys have been around. They’ve been around for a long time. They’ve done it in every promotion. These guys have been the IWGP Tag-Team Champions. My brother and I never became IWGP Tag-Team Champions. These guys, the Steiner Brothers, really did do it all as far as professional wrestling, tag-team wrestling goes. I give those guys big props. Should they be in The Hall of Fame? Yes. Should the Nasty Boys be in the Hall of Fame? Should Brian Knobbs and Jerry Saggs, The Nasty Boys, be in the Hall of Fame? Yes. I think those guys should be in the Hall of Fame. Will they get there? I don’t know. I don’t know who determines or who makes the decisions as far as that goes, but both of those tag teams should be in the Hall of Fame.”