Booker T Talks WWE Backstage: “We’re Trying To Get Back Into The Swing Of Things”

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T spoke about WWE Backstage on the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast. Highlights of the former world champion’s thoughts can be found below.

Whether the show will be coming back after FS1 canceled it:

I don’t want to say we’re 100% back, but we did the watch party and I think we’ve got something coming up for SummerSlam as well. Right now, things are loosening up a little bit and we’re trying to get back into the swing of things.

His favorite parts and what he misses about the show:

There are so many people giving feedback and they liked what we did. I appreciate you guys wanting Backstage back. I really think WWE Backstage was different than most shows because like being about to talk to Bret Hart [on the watch party], our last show, Bret Hart was there. Getting into his head and getting into the head of the young guys and what they’re going through as well as what they’re thinking about. That’s why I miss WWE Backstage because that’s real talk. There aren’t a whole lot of people talking about the business from that aspect, trying to further the knowledge of the young guys. That knowledge is invaluable for these young people to be able to access it and sometimes they don’t know where to access it. WWE Backstage, to me, was a platform to drop some science and knowledge on these young guys.

