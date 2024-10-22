You don’t mess with a man’s energy drink.

Especially if it’s a Red Bull.

They give you wings.

During a recent appearance on the “Six Feet Under” podcast with The Undertaker, fellow WWE Hall of Fame legend Booker T shared a funny backstage story.

While talking with “The Dead Man,” the WWE NXT color-commentator told a story about the time he confronted a MMA fighter for drinking his Red Bull backstage at a show.

The problem?

Booker T didn’t know he was a MMA fighter at the time.

“I almost made a fatal mistake one day,” Booker started. “I had a Red Bull flip out.”

He continued, “I came in the locker room and it was Sabu standing there with this guy. This guy was drinking a Red Bull, and the cooler was right there. I looked at him and I go, ‘Where did you get that Red Bull?’ He goes, I got it out of the cooler. ‘Who are you?’ Before he says anything, ‘Why are you in the locker room? Why are you drinking my Red Bull?’ He’s like, ‘Ah man, I’m sorry. I’ll pay you for it.’ I knocked the Red Bull out of his hand, it hits the ground, and I go, ‘Why are you in my locker room? Get out of here. Get out of the locker room.’ Sabu goes, ‘He’s with me.’ ‘No, he’s not with you. Get out.’ He starts walking out of the locker room. ‘Nah, get out of the building.’ I walked him all the way to the back door and threw him out of the building.”

The WWE Hall of Fame legend concluded the story with the capper.

“I found out he was a MMA fighter,” he said, without revealing the actual name of the fighter. “He could have kicked my ass all over the place and I wouldn’t have known it. I was that mad.”

