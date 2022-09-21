On the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T addressed the recent comments made by Tony Khan about WWE’s Crown Jewel event, where the AEW President called the Northeast region of the United States the real Crown Jewel before criticizing WWE for working with Saudi Arabia. Check out what Booker said about Khan in the highlights below.

Tells Tony Khan to worry about what is going on with AEW and not concern himself with WWE’s business:

“Worry about yourself, worry about your company, worry about the turmoil that’s going on inside of AEW right now and try to fix that before you start thinking about what WWE is doing.”

Says respect is earned by going out there and talking:

“Sometimes you earn respect, as well. You don’t earn it by going out there talking; you earn it by going out there and doing it… I think I would have a whole lot more respect for Tony Khan if he handled his business, and we all know what that is; we saw the press conference.”

