On the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T spoke about his new role as a commentator in NXT, and what fans can expect from him once he joins the brand. Check out the former-five time world champion’s full thoughts on the subject below.

Says he is thankful to WWE higher-ups for putting him in the commentary booth in NXT:

“I don’t even know, you know what I mean? You know, you gotta always stay ready just so you don’t have to get ready. I know the higher-ups in WWE that made the decision to actually pull the trigger and put me in the booth, I just want to thank them first and foremost. I want to thank those guys. I don’t want to you know call out any names or anything; one guy in particular I must call out, because if it wasn’t for him none of this would be possible, and that’s Michael Cole. Man, Michael Cole has been my guy for quite some time, man. He’s been in my corner, so I just wanna thank Michael Cole for you know, making this all happen.”

Hopes to do more analyzing that commentating:

“My thing is, man, I’m not a commentator. Let’s just get that out of the way first, I’m not a commentator. I will be coming in as an analyst, critiquing these guys, trying to see where the money actually really is, who may be the next-level NXT Superstar. That’s what I’m going to be looking for, and the qualities that they bring to the table. So I want to get a chance to grow with the NXT stars, just like you guys. So let’s get ready to go on this ride and have some fun.”

