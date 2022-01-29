On the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast former five-time world champion Booker T spoke about the prospect of a Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio matchup in WWE. Here is what he had to say:

His thoughts on a potential Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio feud in WWE:

“That’s not something I really, really want to see or anything like that. It’s not on my bucket list. To say, ‘man, I want to see Rey against Dominik one day in a match.’ But, I think about it like this also. Just think for a second that you’ve got that on tape, you wrestling your son at WrestleMania. We know what this is, we know this is a higher form of entertainment. To watch those guys, to be able to go out there and do it from a father and son perspective, one time, I can buy that. One time, just to see that match, just for keepsakes, for family mementos.”

Talks Dominik gaining a lot from the match:

“I am just talking about having that match on film where my family can see this forevermore.‘My son, hopefully, one day will do that with me.’ Maybe that’s what Dominik is saying, not me and my son. But that right there, man, that’s what this thing is all about. If it was boxing or MMA, it would be different. But there again, I always say how wrestling is to be embellished. That we can never take away the show in professional wrestling.”

