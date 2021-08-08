Booker T discussed a wide range of topics on a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast.

During it, Booker T talked about Adam Cole’s contract expiring at the end of this month and how he thinks Cole should stay with WWE.

“I don’t know if he’s going to be a free agent or anything like that, but I can’t sit here and say, ‘He wants out.’ I know Adam Cole worked his a*s off for a lot of years to get to WWE. I do know that. I do know when he finally got there, Adam Cole was like, ‘I’m here. I’m doing it.’ I watch Adam Cole and what he’s doing down in NXT, and he’s doing a hell of a job. He’s a guy that has a very, very bright future. Let’s just say that. One thing that he needs to know is that AEW is going to be there for him, so you better get what you need to get out of this for as long as you possibly can, and then if something happens, then you think about what comes next. I think Adam Cole worked a hell of a long time to get to that point, and to just throw it all away because of what you hear on social media, I just don’t think that would be smart.”

