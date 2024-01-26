Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast. Here are the highlights:

On whether Cody Rhodes or CM Punk should be the favorite to win the WWE Royal Rumble:

“Seth [Rollins] right now is going through what he’s going through [injury], you know, right now he’s touching go you guys see on punk back you got to do something with him. You know, you just can’t let this guy sit on the shelf and do like WCW did to bring in big-name talent. Don’t do anything with them; just pay him. That’s not a word. That’s not a wise move. There are a lot of intriguing stories that we can create with CM Punk right now. So I said you definitely got to do something with the Royal Rumble. I don’t know that. I mean, is it a possibility? Yes, I say it’s a big, huge possibility. CM Punk wins the Royal Rumble, which sets him up to go into WrestleMania and all of that, but he needs to get out of those. I love all of that. So Cody is going back to back. As a lot, we got it. We have a lot of players right now. That’s what I love more than anything. WWE has so many players, and we tried to figure out what to do with them. So it’s a huge problem. And not just that, keep all of them to the point where they walk out that damn curtain. The pop is palpable; everybody’s getting pretty much the same thing. So that’s what I’m looking at. More than anything, it is the star power that WWE has. It’s like a strong deck of cards, man, you got a strong deck man that you got to play right now. So I’d say think about how to play that. Play those guys and play those guys accurately and play them well. So at the end of the day, we can win this game. It’s always about CM Punk.”

On whether Hulk Hogan could be in the Royal Rumble:

“I’m gonna tell you right now Hogan won’t be in the Royal Rumble just it’s gonna be too long of a walk.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit the Hall of Fame with an h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.