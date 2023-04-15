Booker T gives his thoughts on AEW All In London.

Tony Khan announced a couple of weeks ago that AEW would make their U.K. debut at Wembley Stadium this summer, a monumental next step for the four-year-old promotion. However, many wonder what kind of crowd AEW can draw for Wembley, which seats up to 90,000 fans.

Booker discussed this topic on the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast. The former five-time world champion began by discussing CM Punk as rumors of the Second City Saint’s return have surfaced over the last couple of weeks.

If I’m thinking about Wembley, and I’m thinking about MJF, I’m definitely thinking about CM Punk. I mean, there’s a guy that everybody’s thinking about tentatively, potentially coming back and making that thing happen. There’s a lot of talk on the internet right now.

Booker continued…

I was reading FTR was saying that Punk’s the best in the business and he’s ready to come back. Punk’s got a spokesperson pushing for him to get back into it. That’s a good thing. So, I don’t know, man. Wembley, that’s a big stadium, so they’re going to need some firepower to take into that stadium to really pull that thing off.

Co-host Brad Gilmore mentioned WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg as a potential get for AEW’s Wembley Stadium show. Booker agreed.

That would be an attraction for Wembley Stadium.

Prior to ALL IN London AEW will be running its annual Double or Nothing pay-per-view next month from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Check out the latest Hall of Fame podcast below.

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)