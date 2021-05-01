Booker T spoke on the latest episode of the Hall of Fame Podcast about Kenny Omega beat Rich Swann for the Impact Wrestling World Title at last Sunday’s Rebellion pay-per-view event.

According to the WWE Hall of Famer, he doesn’t think this move helps Impact.

“I don’t know what Impact is thinking right now,” Booker said. “Maybe they’re thinking about the rub. It’s a cool moment for AEW, it’s not a cool moment for Impact wrestling unless I own both companies and I was working the fans at the same time with both of my companies. For Rich Swann to go out and lose the title to Kenny Omega, it does absolutely nothing in my opinion [for Impact].” “Bottom line,” Booker said. “If the champion gets beat, which is supposed to be your franchise player, your number one guy and then he goes out and gets beat. I could be wrong, but for me, if it was my company, something like that wouldn’t have gone down. That’s just me.”

