Booker T thinks Kenny Omega could be a huge star in WWE.

The former five-time world champion discussed The Cleaner on the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, where he explained why a run with WWE would help Omega reach his peak potential. He adds that Omega never competing at WrestleMania would be a real missed opportunity. Highlights from the show can be found below.

Says it would be a great loss for AEW if Kenny Omega left:

Of course they can recover from it. Losing someone like Kenny Omega, that would be a big loss. That would be huge, that really, would. Just because he was one of those guys who put that thing all together. He was one of the brains behind AEW. I don’t know how many years Kenny Omega has left in the ring.

Thinks WWE would present Omega as a top guy:

WWE would make Kenny Omega’s star shine brighter than any other place he ever could be in. If Omega was to sign with WWE, he would likely be presented as one of their biggest stars and potentially work at WrestleMania.

How missing out on working WrestleMania would be a big loss for Omega:

If you don’t work at WrestleMania, you know throughout your career, you missed out on something. I can understand why Kenny Omega would want to mix it up with AJ Styles, two of the best at what they do, at WrestleMania.

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)